Food Vendor Electrocuted in Lagos

A food seller, Mrs Florence Imoh, was electrocuted at her shop at Ikotun, a Lagos suburb in Igando/Ikotun Local Council Development Area on Monday morning.

The 58-year-old was discovered by neighbours lying dead in front of her shop located at 12, Shosanya Street, Ijegun road in Ikotun.

Imoh’s neighbour, Mrs Mercy Alomona, said she woke up to see the lifeless body of the woman clinging to the metal gates of her shop at around 6:30 a.m.

Alomona said that the neighbours later discovered that Imoh’s death was due to a naked wire that supplied electricity from the electric pole that linked the building.

“Mama Chikodi as Imoh was fondly addressed, was trying to open the iron gate of her shop without noticing the contact and got electrocuted,” Alomona explained.

Another resident, Mr Sodiq Bello, said there was improper electrical wiring to the building where the woman died.

“We have searched for the cause of the death, and we noticed that a naked wire was resting on the metallic sides of the roof, which had transmitted to other metallic objects in the shop.

“The building has an electrical defect.

“She was trying to come out from the entrance of the shop when the incident happened.

“Mama Chikodi works and sleeps in the shop. She assists her younger sister in cooking and selling food early morning,” Bello said.

The District Police Officer, Isheri/Osun Police Station, SP Rafiu Akinlade, confirmed the incident, adding that the Cross River State-born Imoh’s body had been taken to Isolo General Hospital mortuary.