‘Food items not hoarded’ – Osun officials speak on palliatives loot

The Osun Food and Relief Committee has debunked allegations that it hoarded COVID-19 palliatives in a warehouse in Ede, Osun State.

This comes after hoodlums looted the warehouse on Friday, carting away with food supplies meant for the general public.

According to Bayo Jimoh, the Secretary of the Committee, the relief materials which were awaiting approval of distribution from Abuja were donated to the state government by the Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 also known as CACOVID.

In a statement titled, ‘Ede Warehouse Attack: Putting the Records Straight,’ Jimoh said, “We are in receipt of information that the warehouse in Ede, where has been attacked and food items carted away.

“It has, therefore, become imperative to put the records straight in view of the falsehood and the misinformation making the rounds about the donated relief items.

“One, it is not true that the food items were hoarded.

“Two, the food items have no direct bearing with the State Government, as they are within the purview of the Food and Relief Committee.

“Three, the items can only be distributed after a formal flag-off by the CACOVID Office, Abuja.

“Four, we do not have the authority to distribute the food items without approval from Abuja.

“Besides, the Committee is still expecting the rice component of the donated items, which is 40, 230 bags of 5kg.

“All these are part of the reasons the items were still in the warehouse up till the time of the invasion.”

The statement added, “The following items were donated: Pasta FMN – 29, 992; Pasta OLAM -10, 282; Noodles- 80, 644; Garri -40, 322; Salt- 40, 320; and Sugar – 40, 227.”

It said “the rice components of the donated items are yet to be delivered up until now” despite a letter written to that effect.

The Ede warehouse looting becomes the second in two days after the warehouse storing COVID-19 palliatives in the Mazamaza community of Amuwo Odofin Local Government in Lagos State was plundered on Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

