Food, Fashion and all that matters

DISH OF THE MONTH!

If you love lamb, then you will definitely love our slow cooked and very tender Lamb Shank served with Persian-style Basmati rice pilaf! You should try it when next you come to Z Kitchen!

Here’s an insider: Basmati Rice Pilaf was the first dish Chef Ziad learnt how to cook. It pairs perfectly with the slow cooked lamb shank. The spices and nuts are very popular among the Middle Eastern Culture.

From Bergdoff Goodman to Lagos. Fashion Designer Nour Hammour is a Parisienne luxury ready to wear label. Join us for the high end fashion pop-up on the 21st and 22nd of November!

Thank you to Omoyemi Akerele, founder of Style House Files and Lagos Fashion & Design Week, for recommending Z Kitchen as one of the places to visit in Lagos on African City Guide!

Richielieu Dennis, CEO of Essence Ventures was in Lagos during Fashion Week! The team at LFDW decided to host a few people to an afternoon brunch with us!