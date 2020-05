AY Makun is following in the footsteps of Davido and showing off his home.

The comedian and actor showed off his palatial outdoor living space in a new video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, AY gave a view of his lawn, swimming pool, the exterior of his home and a glimpse of his spacious living room.

The father of one captioned the video;

“Is not wanting to win that makes you a winner; it is refusing to fail.Don’t give up before the miracle happens. Keep on keeping on”.

