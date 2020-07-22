‘Folks Will Take Food Out of Your Mouth for not Playing Their Kind of Politics’, Gideon Okeke Speaks on Threat to His Career

Gideon Okeke has taken to social media to speak on threats to his career exactly seven years ago.

The ‘Tinsel’ star revealed that it was 3pm while at the Tinapa Studios in Calabar, an episode he will never forget.

Okeke who is known for his outspoken nature as regards matters pertaining to Nollywood, stated that the un-named woman said he would never find work again in the industry after ‘Tinsel’ was done filming because he refused to subscribe to her kind of politics.

Gideon Okeke also revealed that though he has moved in from that particular incident, he will never forget.

Thankfully, Gideon is still filming the African Magic hit series, still finding work in the industry and even creating work for himself and his friends.

See his post below.

