‘Folks Will Take Food Out of Your Mouth for not Playing Their Kind of Politics’, Gideon Okeke Speaks on Threat to His Career

Gideon Okeke has taken to social media to speak on threats to his career exactly seven years ago.
The ‘Tinsel’ star revealed that it was 3pm while at the Tinapa Studios in Calabar, an episode he will never forget.
Okeke who is known for his outspoken nature as regards matters pertaining to Nollywood, stated that the un-named woman said he would never find work again in the industry after ‘Tinsel’ was done filming because he refused to subscribe to her kind of politics.
Gideon Okeke also revealed that though he has moved in from that particular incident, he will never forget.
Thankfully, Gideon is still filming the African Magic hit series, still finding work in the industry and even creating work for himself and his friends.
See his post below.
View this post on Instagram
EXACTLY 7 YEARS AGO. TINAPA STUDIOS, CALABAR, 3PM. I NEVER FORGOT. BUT I FORGAVE. If you were in the room that day, and you witnessed that episode, now be the Judge. What did Gideon do to warrant such a steep Sentencing? I was also made to apologize for My Truth being too TRUTHFUL. WHEN MOSES BECAME THE PHARAOH. ______________________________________ Folks will try to take food out of your mouth…for not playing their kind of Politics. And that's why we say Nigeria is a Killer Of Dreams. My flaw is not being able to hold My Truth in my stomach. My Bad. But if you sit in sh*t long enough, soon you will get used to the stench. ______________________________________ I always pray to be a Testimony. Today again, I Testify IN TRUTH, GOD IS GOOD TO ME. I've run the gauntlet…but STILL I RISE. My Mother's prayers have LONG been answered. This is just the date of its MANIFESTATION. GOD BE PRAISED. 🙌🏾 #7isTheNumberOfPerfection #iWillLearnThisPeoplePoliticsLasLas