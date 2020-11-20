‘Focus on good works’ – 2baba slams FG over crackdown on protesters

Iconic Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known by his stage name, 2baba, has lashed out at the Nigerian government over the crackdown on peaceful protesters.

2baba wondered why the leaders are concerned about protecting their power and not about making Nigeria great.

According to the ‘Opo’ singer, the government’s obsession with protesters has become a comic relief to foreigners.

2baba wrote: “Its time for all of Nigerian governments to start focusing on actually doing good and sincere work instead of dedicating this massive amount of energy to silence PEACEFUL protesters. Make una give unaself brain small.

“PDP/APC! Plus all the special advisers! Plus senate and reps! What do u guys stand for? Why una choose this work? Why is protecting your power more important than making NIGERIA the GREATEST nation in the world. Oyibo dey use una dey laff una join. Pennywise pound foolish.”

