Flying Eagles Refuse to Leave Poland Hotel over Outstanding Allowances

Nigeria’s U20 team, the Flying Eagles, have refused to leave their hotel in Poland over the non-payment of their allowances by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This comes a day after the Nigerian side crashed out of the Fifa U20 World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to West African rivals Senegal.

Although, the players were expected to leave the hotel by 3am on Tuesday, they did not budge, an insider told TheCable.

It is understood that a change in flight time was made for the team by the world football ruling body to 12pm, but the players are still adamant.

The players are reportedly insisting that they must be paid their winnings, draw bonuses and allowances before leaving for the airport.

Pleas made by Nigeria’s football officials including Pinnick Amaju, NFF president, were not successful.

Fifa’s deadline for eliminated teams to vacate their hotels has since expired, meaning that the team could be thrown out soon.

It was also gathered that Polish police have already beefed up security in the event it becomes necessary to eject the Nigerian team.

More to follow…