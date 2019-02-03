Flying Eagles off the Mark in Africa U-20 Nations Cup

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles made the perfect start to their campaign at the Africa U-20 Nations Cup in Niger with a 2-0 win against Burundi at the Stade Seyni Kountche on Saturday.

Paul Aigbogun’s lads failed to register a goal in the first half despite a dominant display as they wasted a number of goal scoring chances.

The coach rang the changes, bringing on Effiom Maxwell six minutes after the break and this yielded positive impact as his side broke the deadlock minutes later.

Nafizu Yahaya finished off a fine cross with a timely header in the 55th minute to set the Flying Eagles on the road for the important win.

The Flying Eagles, record five-time winners of the competition, piled more pressure on the Burundians and were rewarded for their efforts when Effiom scored the second 20 minutes from time.

The substitute beat off a marker and slotted the ball into the net from close range to secure the points for Nigeria.

In the first Group A clash also on Saturday, hosts Niger and the Amajita of South Africa battled to 1-1 draw.

Nigeria top the group with three points, while Niger and South Africa have one point each. Burundi occupy last position with zero point.

The Flying Eagles will face South Africa in their next game on Tuesday, with hosts Niger going up against Burundi on the same day.