Flux Factory Signee Okiemute Releases New Single “Trouble” & EP “A Star”

Nigerian singer, signed to Flux Factory Okiemute is known for her hit singles, “African Wonder”, “Wosa” and “Money” – a collaboration with Moonchild Sanelly & GospelOnDeBeatz. Touted as one of the fastest rising stars in West African music, her music career is spearheaded by renowned music producer GospelOnDeBeatz.

She makes her debut in the East African music scene with the release of her new single TROUBLE and a brand new EP titled A STAR. The four-track EP features “Turn Up”, “Lau Lau”, “Trouble” and “Omokalakuta” and is a fusion of Urban-Afro tracks that show the versatility of Okiemute as an artist.

Speaking ahead of the release, she says, “Finally so ecstatic to share this new project with my fans and my new music family in East Africa. This body of work is a blend of different genres so that everyone could relate with my music. With this EP, I hope to share my new sound to the world and hope you all love it.”

In 2019, her collaboration “Money” off GospelOnDeBeatz’s album FLUX was at number 4 on MTV Base top 10 countdown. Her success can be traced back to 2016 when Okiemute came into music spotlight in Nigeria following her impressive win at the MTN Project Fame West Africa season 9. Shortly after she released her first single “Good Luving”. She would later release her first EP PH610 in 2017 which became a huge success and was produced by some of Africa’s top producers among them, Masterkraft and GospelOnDeBeatz.

Okiemute is set to make her maiden East African media run in December to promote the new EP and meet her music fans in the region. Ahead of the trip, she says, “I have so much planned for you my East African family. I am looking forward to this trip so I can meet all of you and hopefully get to collaborate on a few projects with artists in the region.

A STAR EP is out on all digital stores: https://okiemute.ffm.to/astar