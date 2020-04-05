Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter, Iyanna, Arrested After Stabbing Woman

TMZ report that Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman over rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Per the outlet, Iyanna is reportedly being held at Houston’s Harris County jail after being arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. And law enforcement sources told TMZ that YoungBoy and Lapattra Lashai Jacobs were at his home Iyanna arrived at the residence. She told the woman that she was YoungBoy’s fiancée and that Jacobs should leave the residence. Jacobs didn’t oblige and told Mayweather that she should leave the home.

An argument ensued that eventually made its way to the kitchen where Iyanna grabbed two knives. Jacobs reportedly stepped towards Iyanna leading to Iyanna rushing the woman with one of the knives.

Jacobs told police that she didn’t feel the first knife stabbing her, but then Mayweather stabbed her with the second knife. Paramedics arrived to find Jacobs on the ground. They took her to a local hospital where her condition is currently unknown.

Complex adds that YoungBoy was home during the incident and was placed in handcuffs as an assumed precautionary measure. Iyanna told police that Jacobs sparked the incident by pulling her hair outside of the house then running into the kitchen. Per reports, Iyanna told police that she didn’t know Jacobs before the incident. She is now being held on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.