Floyd Mayweather is still trying to figure out at what point his relationship with 50 Cent failed.

The boxer recently sat down for a chat in the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast, during which he claimed that he was blindsided by their sudden feud which played out in public.

“If this man [50 Cent] comes over to my house, my chef cook big meals for us. We sit back, we kick it. We traveled on the jet together,” Mayweather said. “This is coming out of the blue. It’s like me and you just kicking it, I’m right here talking with y’all, I come and do the show with you every day, and then one day, you just go out of the blue and I’m like damn, ‘Where is this coming from?'”

While it’s difficult when or how exactly their friendship fell apart, Mayweather recalls when he heard that 50 threw a verbal jab at him. In true boxing promoter fashion, Floyd returned fire, but he never thought it would devolve into what it became.

“I don’t know if he got upset. One day I saw on the internet, 50 Cent said something about me. That’s my family. I was with that muthafucka every day,” he said. “Of course, I didn’t know what was going on. But I’m a fighter, you shoot at me, I shoot back. I can’t keep playing the back and forth game…I’m a fighter. Like a promotion for a fight. We talk and talk and talk. If we’re not going to do anything, just let it go. That was it.”

Listen to him below: