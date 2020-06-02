Floyd Mayweather Plans to Pay for George Floyd’s Funeral

Floyd Mayweather expressed his desire to pay for George Floyd‘s funeral and memorial services, and sources have confirmed that the family has accepted the offer.

Per Yahoo Sport, the former boxing champ personally reached out to the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses.

Recall that George Floyd was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on the victim’s neck for over 8 minutes, causing asphyxiation that led to his death. His death has since stirred violent protests all over the United States.

We can’t wait to attend Floyd’s funeral services online.

