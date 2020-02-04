Floyd Mayweather Has Been Accused of Assaulting Fan in Miami

Floyd Mayweather has been accused of assaulting a fan in Miami.

Per TMZ, the Miami Beach Police Department is investigating Floyd for allegedly assaulting 32-year-old Ricco Kimborough. Ricco reportedly recognised Mayweather and his security team at the Fontainebleau Hilton where the boxer was staying to celebrate the Super Bowl. Ricco claims he asked Floyd for a picture but Floyd declined, stating, “I can’t even get a good morning first?”

This is where stories start to differ. The police report claims Mayweather’s security team pushed Kimborough while Floyd yelled “I’ll beat your ass.” Yet TMZ obtained footage shot by Kimborough that shows a different chain of events. Ricco and Mayweather are seen shouting at each other while the boxer climbs into his SUV. The Money Team security steps in to defuse the situation and stop Ricco from advancing toward the vehicle. The two continue to yell at each other leading Floyd to reiterate what he would beat up Kimborough.

“I’ll get all your money too!” Kimborough said.

“You can get this ass-whooping for free,” was Floyd’s reply.

At no point in the nearly minute-long video does Floyd or the Money Team security get violent with Kimborough.

Well, we can’t wait to see how this pans out. Watch the clip here.