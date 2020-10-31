Floyd Mayweather Confirms His Daughter’s Pregnancy

After months of speculation that Yaya Mayweather is expecting a child with her boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy, her father, Floyd Mayweather has confirmed this to be the so.

In an interview with Jason Lee and his co-hosts on Hollywood Unlocked, the boxing champion spoke on everything from his career, love life and also confirmed news of his daughter’s pregnancy, stating that he doesn’t interfere with her personal life and if it makes her happy, then he’s happy for her.

“Always want the best. If that makes her happy then we’re happy- me and her mother are happy.

“What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof then you know what? It’s between her and her better half, he said.

It’s no news that NBA YoungBoy and Floyd Mayweather don’t have the best of relationships as the younger man has talked smack about Mayweather on several occasions even calling him Yaya’s bitch ass daddy.

However, Mayweather doesn’t seem fazed by it. About that, he said;

“Well my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that”.

