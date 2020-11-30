Florence Ajimobi Celebrates what Would Have Been 40th Wedding Anniversary with Late Husband, Abiola Ajimobi

The wife of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Florence Ajimobi celebrated what would have been the 40th wedding anniversary between herself and her late husband.

The widow of the late politician took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful collage of pictures, chronicling her life with her husband.

Florence Ajimobi took to her Instagram page to write a beautiful message to her beloved and departed husband, sharing that their years together were filled with lots of love and laughter and thanked God for the privilege of being Ajimobi’a wife for 40 years.

The late Abiola Ajimobi died earlier in the year after contracting the deadly Covid-19 virus.

