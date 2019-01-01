Flavour and Anna Banner are a couple again.

According to Instablog9ja, the duo was spotted boarding a plane and hanging out together at a club in Doula, Cameroon. And this comes weeks after the singer reportedly welcomed yet another child with Sandra Okagbue.

Recall that the trio has been trapped in a love triangle that has stretched for years. Both women gave birth to daughters, and earlier this year, news surfaced that Flavour secretly tied the knot with Sandra, whom he met first.

In November, Sandra reportedly gave birth to a son in faraway Texas, and SDK confirmed the sordid details of the love triangle, including claims that Flavour recently proposed marriage to Anna.

Now, the singer and Anna are back again, and fans can’t wait to see how this pans out.

See their photos below: