Flamengo beat River Plate to win Copa America

Gabriel Barbosa scored twice in a dramatic final five minutes as Flamengo came from a goal down to beat River Plate 2-1 and win their second Copa Libertadores title.

The Brazilian giants were second best for much of the match after Rafael Santos Borre swept home from Matias Suarez’s pull-back in the 14th minute to the delight of the River fans inside the 80,000-capacity Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru capital.

The 24-year-old Colombian was then inches away from making it 2-0 with a sweet strike from 25 yards out.

Barbosa had a shot blocked and Everton Ribeiro’s follow up was well held by keeper Franco Armani as Flamengo pressed for an equaliser.

But then came dramatic final five minutes that turned the final on its head.

First, Barbosa timed his run to perfection to turn in Bruno Henrique’s square ball, then the striker fired in a 92nd-minute winner to send the Brazilians into raptures.

There was still time for two red cards in the final few seconds, with Exequiel Palacios sent off for kicking Henrique while he was on the ground before Flamengo’s two-goal hero was sent off for sarcastic applause.

This was the first time since 1988 that the tournament has been decided in a one-off game.