FKA Twigs Files Sexual Battery Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf for alleged “relentless abuse,” court documents states.

The singer filed the suit against the actor on Friday, December 11, alleging some very disturbing and graphic things done to her, during the course of her relationship with LeBeouf.

Born Tahliah Barnett, the singer-songwriter who was engaged to Robert Pattison in the past, claims that while involved with LaBeouf, she was the victim of sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. The suit also claims the actor knowingly gave BFKA Twigs an STD, along with a number of other allegations.

Attorney for the 32-year-old singer, Bryan Freedman, spoke on LeBeouf’s history of domestic abuse.

“We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment,” Freedman told The Hollywood Reporter. “Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.”

Speaking with the New York Times on Thursday, December 10, Shia LaBeouf had admitted to abuse stemming from his alcoholism.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Tahliah Barnett is suing for unspecified damages.

FKA Twigs took to Twitter on Friday afternoon Friday afternoon to speak on her relationship with the ‘Tax Collector’ star.

“It may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me,” she tweeted.

“Which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

