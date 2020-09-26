Five security personnel killed as Boko Haram attacks Borno Govt’s convoy

A convoy conveying officials of the Borno State Government was on Friday attacked near Monguno town.

The officials were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists on Friday while they were journeying to Baga, where Governor Babagana Zulum is expected to receive returning IDPs.

Sources say at least five security men might have been killed in the ambush – including both police, military personnel, and an unspecified number of civilians.

An Armoured Personnel Carrier belonging to the police as well as state government vehicles were reportedly hijacked in the attack.

Governor Zulum had flown in an Airforce chopper to Baga earlier Friday, where he performed the Friday prayers with troops.

The governor is expected to receive about three thousand civilians who will be transported from IDP camps both in Maiduguri and Monguno on Saturday.

