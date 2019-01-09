First Video From Adekunle Gold and Simi’s Lagos Wedding

Congratulations again to Adekunle Gold and Simi!

Recall that news surfaced earlier today that the singers planned to get married in the presence of 300 guests, and this comes three weeks after they secretly held their wedding introduction in Magodo, Lagos.

Simi and Gold only recently have made their love life public, and also have performed and supported each other at their concerts both at home and abroad.

Now, they have tied the knot and fans are super glad for them.

See the clips below:

First video from#AdekunleGold and #Simi’s wedding

