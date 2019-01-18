First Trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” is Here: Watch

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick on May 17.
Yesterday, Lionsgate dropped the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which is a continuation of events after 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2, which saw the hitman deemed excommunicado for killing on the premises of the Continental.
Now everyone wants Wick’s head, which has a $14 million price tag on it. And this time, a person from his past named Sofia (Halle Berry) seems willing to help him in his fight for survival.
Chad Stahelski is, again, the director.
Chapter 2earned $171.5 million globally, while the first installment earned $88.7 million worldwide in 2014 and relaunched Reeves as an action star.
Will this one break new records? We wait.
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will premiereon May 17.
See the trailer below: