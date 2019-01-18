First Trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” is Here: Watch

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick on May 17.

Yesterday, Lionsgate dropped the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which is a continuation of events after 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2, which saw the hitman deemed excommunicado for killing on the premises of the Continental.

Now everyone wants Wick’s head, which has a $14 million price tag on it. And this time, a person from his past named Sofia (Halle Berry) seems willing to help him in his fight for survival.

Chapter 3 stars Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Said Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, and Boban Marjanovic. Chad Stahelski is, again, the director. Chapter 2earned $171.5 million globally, while the first installment earned $88.7 million worldwide in 2014 and relaunched Reeves as an action star. Will this one break new records? We wait. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will premiereon May 17. See the trailer below: