First Teaser for Final Season of Game of Thrones is Out [Watch]

emmanuelMoviesNo Comment on First Teaser for Final Season of Game of Thrones is Out [Watch]

After a painful year and half wait, the beginning of the end for Game of Thrones is finally here.

The date that has been on pretty much everyone’s mind is April 14th, 2019, and HBO has just revealed the premiere for the final season of the fantasy epic.

The teaser sets up an intriguing meetup for the eighth and final season, opening with the Stark children returning home to reunite in their family crypt at Winterfell.

Watch the teaser for the six-episode finale shared on Twitter below.

Good news for GoT fans is that this final season isn’t the last they will see of George R.R. Martin’s Westros, as work has already begun on several spinoffs!

One of such is The Long Night, a prequel series set “thousands of years” prior to the current show.

,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga and Glenn Close Co-Win Best Actress at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards

January 14, 2019

2019 Critics’ Choice Awards List of Winners: Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” Leads

January 14, 2019

See the First Photos From “Men in Black: International”

January 13, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *