First Poster for Next James Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ is Finally Here

THR is reporting that the poster for No Time to Die — the 25th installment in the historic James Bond franchise — was released early Saturday morning. Ad this coincided with the global James Bond Day, which celebrates the legacy of the films.

Per the outlet, the new film brings back Daniel Craig in his final outing as Bond, alongside Oscar winner Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux.

According to the plot synopsis from MGM:

“In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Ben Wishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Rory Kinnear. And it is set for an April 8, 2020 release in the U.S.