First pilot to fly supersonic, Chuck Yeager, dies at 97

US test pilot Chuck Yeager, the first person to fly supersonic, has died aged 97, his wife says.

In a tweet, Victoria Yeager wrote: “It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET.

“An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” his wife wrote on Monday.

Yeager poses by his Bell X-1

Yeager went into the history books after his flight in the Bell X-1 experimental rocket plane in 1947 broke the sound barrier.

He later broke several other speed and altitude records, helping to pave the way for the US space programme.

