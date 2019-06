Congratulations to Mike and Kyra Epps!

The power couple tied the knot on June 23 at the renowned Resort at Pelican Hill. And according to Essence, they “exchanged vows amid a towering rotunda with an ocean backdrop in an intimate ceremony with 200 of their closest family and friends present.”

The bride and groom, both Midwest natives, brought families together from Indianapolis and Chicago.

Check out some of the photos from the event:

