First Photos Of Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Dress Are Here

Fans have finally gotten the first look at Hailey Baldwin’s dress for her wedding to Justin Bieber.

The model took to her Instagram to share the photos of the elegant gown she wore for her September 30 evening wedding to Bieber at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

The gown is a long, stunning ensemble with a “’till death do us part” written on the train.

“Last Monday was the most special day of my life:),” she captioned the shot of her and Bieber kissing outside the church.

And she acknowledged Off White’s Virgil Abloh as the designer behind the gown.

“@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” Baldwin wrote. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️”

Check it out below: