First of All, It’s the Introduction of Debola Williams and Kenny Daniels

Debola Williams is making quick work with making fiancée, Kenny Daniels his wife as the pair held their introduction on Sunday, December 27.

The Red Media boss who popped the question to his lady love a few weeks back had a number of celebrity friends in attendance at the high profile event.

Toke Makinwa, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Omawumi and many others were some of the guests who celebrated with the media guru and his wife-to-be, former Ogun State Governor’s daughter, Kenny Daniels.

See some clips from the ceremony below.

