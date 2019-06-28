First Look at Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Fans have finally gotten the official first behind-the-scenes look at Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba in the much-anticipated Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Recall that Fast & Furious raked in more than $5 billion worldwide combined and becoming Universal’s highest-grossing franchise of all time. And so when the spin-off was announced, it stirred mixed feelings at first, but folks already loving the idea of it.

Speaking about his character Shaw, Statham told EW, “I think Shaw was sort of misunderstood when he first came on to the screen in the early Fast & Furiouses, and as we start to unravel what he’s all about, we come to understand that he really isn’t a villain. But you don’t need to get on the wrong side of him. He’s very resourceful, and he’s quite an intense character.”

Johnson also spoke about creating the character of Hobbs, saying, “The other movies were great, and I loved creating the character of Hobbs. “Eventually, for me personally, I needed more juice. I needed to sink my teeth into something that allowed the character to grow and expand and showcase more layers.”

And about his role as the foe in this new spin-off, Idris Elba who plays Brixton, a cyber-engineered baddie who’s eager to get his hands on a globe-threatening virus, said, “I’ve been a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise, as is everyone. It’s sort of the ultimate escapism. And I love cars. I’m a bit of a motorhead. And then, of course, I get to play this really complex bad guy.”

And they said a lot more. Read here.