First-ever Vagina Museum opens in London

A new museum opened in Camden Market, London and it’s not the regular kind as this particular one is dedicated only to the vagina.

The Vagina Museum marked the occasion with its very first exhibition tagged ‘Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How To Fight Them.’

The free exhibition opened to the public on Saturday, the 16th of November and excitedly also, it will be open seven days a week.

According to its curator Sarah Creed, it centres around the concepts of “cleanliness, contraception, anatomy, periods and sexuality.”

Exhibits include a larger-than-life display model of sanitary products – a tampon and Mooncup – covered in glittery “blood” to help tackle the taboos around this imagery.

There are also various anatomical depictions of vaginas, including a scientific model of the inside of the female body.