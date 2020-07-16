First Episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast to Drop on Spotify, July 29

Michelle Obama will be airing her podcast-The Michelle Obama Pocast on Spotify.

The first episode of the show is set to drop on July 29.

The former FLOTUS announced the launch of her show via her official Instagram handle noting that she would be exploring various topics that border on relationships.

The first season will feature people close to Obama; her mother, brother, friends, colleagues and many more.

She noted that she hopes the podcast will help open up conversations- hard conversations with the people that matter the most to us.

