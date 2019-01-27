Stephanie Coker has launched a new podcast, Unscripted with Stephanie Coker, in which she talks about things ranging from trending topics to politics.

In this first episode, she sits down with her mum to talk about sugar daddies, transactional sex, upcoming elections and more.

“Super excited to announce my new Podcast “Unscripted with Stephanie Coker” We’re going to have so much fun with this one! 🎉 This is me having real, unscripted, unfiltered conversations with some of your faves, talking about different issues from marriage, fashion, life and everything in between! Totally off the record! The first episode is none other than my mum because mama knows best!” Coker said in her announcement.

Listen below: