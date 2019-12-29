First Bank reacts to botched robbery at Abuja Branch

First Bank of Nigeria has reacted to the foiled robbery at one of its branches in Abuja on Saturday.

In a sensational move, a gang of armed robbers was trapped inside the bank’s branch at Mpape area of Abuja for hours after attempting to rob the branch.

A joint operation of the police and the Nigerian army foiled the attempt. One suspect was killed while four others were arrested

The bank in a statement by its Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, shared via its verified Twitter handle @FirstBankngr commended security agents for their prompt response to the distress call.

The statement read:

“Corporate Statement We wish to inform everyone that the attempted robbery incident that happened at one of our branches in Abuja has been foiled; customers and staff are unhurt; and the suspects have been apprehended.

“The immediate response by the police and military is very commendable and we truly appreciate them for their doggedness and commitment.”