First a Bvlgari, Now a Birkin, DJ Cuppy’s Love Interest Comes Correct

DJ Cuppy’ love interest is letting her know that he comes correct and will be sure to spoil his woman as their romance progresses.

The disc jockey and billionaire heiress who has been sharing updates about her date with a certain mystery man, revelaed he got her a pink Birkin bag ahead of their second date.

DJ Cuppy who received a Bvlgari wristwatch on the first date was clear to state that the Hermes bag was separate from her  Christmas gift which we’re sure will make an arrival soon..

The ‘Jollof on the Jet’ crooner shared intimate details on the budding romance, telling her ‘cupcakes’ that she and mystery man are yet to share their first kiss.

Now, we’re officially vested in this relationship. Cuppy please provide updates as you move along.

