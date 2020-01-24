Firmino strikes late as Liverpool sink Wolves

Roberto Firmino struck another late winner for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s men opened up a 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Wolves on Thursday.

It was a bitter-sweet victory as Liverpool also lost Sadio Mane to a first-half injury and were grateful to goalkeeper Alisson Becker for not falling behind in the second half.

Set-pieces have been one of Liverpool’s strength’s and just like against Manchester United on Sunday, a well-worked corner got the visitors off to a flying start.

Wolves’ attention was taken by the towering presence of Virgil van Dijk and instead it was Henderson who met Trent Alexander-Arnold’s near-post delivery with a header that rebounded onto his shoulder and past goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Most sides would have been disheartened by that early blow, but Wolves showed why they are contenders for a top-four finish by immediately putting the European champions on the back foot.

Matt Doherty should have levelled from Wolves’ own smart corner routine as the Irish international was perfectly picked out by Ruben Neves but headed wide.

Liverpool then suffered a major blow as Mane pulled up and had to be replaced by Takumi Minamino.

Jimenez and Adama Traore were left on the bench when the sides met in late December just two days after Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had come from behind to beat Manchester City and Wolves’ two most dangerous attacking weapons made a huge difference.

Traore’s run down the right pulled Van Dijk out of the centre of the defence and his pinpoint cross found Jimenez to bullet home his 20th goal of the season.

That was the first goal Alisson Becker had conceded in the league for two months and the Brazilian had to be at his best to then turn a Traore drive to safety and stand up bravely to block from Jimenez.

Roberto Firmino looked to have missed the chance to claim all three points when he fired into Patricio’s legs with just the Portuguese No 1 to beat.

But he quickly made amends with a thumping finish from Henderson’s pass as the Reds claim all three points.