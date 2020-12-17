Firmino sinks Spurs at the death, 10-man Arsenal held

Roberto Firmino’ last gasp goal gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspurs Wednesday night to take the champions top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Mohamed Salah’s deflected strike in the first half of the eagerly-anticipated summit meeting at Anfield.

Son Heung-min’s clinical strike drew Tottenham level before the interval as Jose Mourinho’s counter-attacking game-plan kept Liverpool in check.

But glaring misses from Tottenham forwards Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane proved costly in the second half.

Firmino, who has found goals at Anfield so hard to come by, made them pay in the 90th minute when the forward headed home a corner after escaping the attentions of Kane and Toby Alderweireld.

At the Emirates Stadium, defeat would have seen Arsenal lose five consecutive home league games for the first time in the club’s history as the pressure mounts on manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners could not have got off to a worse start as Theo Walcott opened the scoring on his return to the Emirates with a fine chipped finish over Bernd Leno from Che Adams’ pass.

Third-placed Southampton failed to build on their lead and were made to pay soon after the break as Arsenal scored just a third goal in their last nine league games and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first from open play since the first day of the season.

Bukayo Saka’s burst opened up the Saints defence and when Eddie Nketiah freed Aubameyang inside the area, the Arsenal captain curling an excellent finish into the far corner.

Arsenal’s joy was short-lived as they again found themselves a man down as Gabriel picked up two quick bookings.

Leeds won a seven-goal thriller against Newcastle 5-2 to move level on points with the Magpies, eight points clear of the relegation zone, while Fulham moved out of the drop after a 0-0 draw with Brighton at Craven Cottage.

