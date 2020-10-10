Firmino nets twice as Brazil batter Bolivia

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino found his scoring boots as he bagged a brace to help Brazil to a 5-0 victory over Bolivia in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos also got on the scoresheet while star forward Neymar set up two goals in a totally one-sided encounter that sent Brazil top of the South American qualifying table.

In a Corinthians Arena deserted due to Covid-19 restrictions, Bolivia showed almost no ambition as Brazil dominated throughout, with PSG’s Neymar starting after overcoming a back problem.

The hosts dominance told on 16 minutes as Marquinhos headed home following a short corner from full-back Danilo.

Even a first half downpour couldn’t dampen Brazil’s thrust as Coutinho forced a diving one-handed save from goalkeeper Carlos Lampe with a deflected shot.

On the half hour, left-back Renan Lodi got in behind the defence and his cross from the left was turned home from barely a yard out by Firmino.

Lampe made a fine one-handed save from a Casemiro free-kick and then smothered a close range finish by Neymar.

The game was effectively over three minutes after the restart when a sublime pass from Neymar presented Firmino with a tap-in from six yards.

On 65 minutes, a cross from Coutinho flew into the net off the unlucky Jose Carrasco’s chest.

Coutinho then got on the scoresheet heading home a cross from Neymar from six yards.

Neymar’s attempts to join retired great Ronaldo as Brazil’s second highest scorer of all time were frustrated by an offside flag and an injury time save by Lampe.

In the night’s other match, Atalanta pair Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel fired Colombia to a 3-0 win over Venezuela.

Zapata slid in a Juan Cuadrado cross from inside the six-yard box on 16 minutes and a brace from Muriel had settled the match by halftime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

