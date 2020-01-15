Fireboy’s debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, hits 100m streams

Sensational Nigeria artiste and rave of the moment, Fireboy DML, has taken to social media to thank his fans worldwide for a successful patronage of his debut album.

Fireboy has reportedly recorded over 100 million streams across all platforms on his recently released smashing debut album, “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” album.

The YBNL star has been hailed as a breath of fresh air in the Nigerian music scene since he broke to limelight with his single, Jealous

He has topped the charts with a number of songs on the LTG album, including party starters Scatter and Vibration.

Check out his appreciation tweet on the success of LTG below

my debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps’ is almost 2 months old. since then we’ve racked up more than 100 Million streams across all digital platforms! thank you! special thanks to my family, YBNL and every single one that took part in this greatness. keep streaming! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AIK3raqOGn — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) January 14, 2020