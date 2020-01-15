Fireboy’s debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, hits 100m streams

emmanuelMusicNo Comment on Fireboy’s debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, hits 100m streams

Sensational Nigeria artiste and rave of the moment, Fireboy DML, has taken to social media to thank his fans worldwide for a successful patronage of his debut album.

Fireboy has reportedly recorded over 100 million streams across all platforms on his recently released smashing debut album, “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” album.

The YBNL star has been hailed as a breath of fresh air in the Nigerian music scene since he broke to limelight with his single, Jealous

He has topped the charts with a number of songs on the LTG album, including party starters Scatter and Vibration.

Check out his appreciation tweet on the success of LTG below

,

Related Posts

Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timaya’s ‘Sili-kon’ Tops

January 15, 2020

Billie Eilish to Sing ‘No Time to Die’ Bond Title Track

January 15, 2020

Roddy Ricch’s New Album Becomes First Rap Debut To Return To No.1 On Billboard 200 In 15 Years

January 14, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *