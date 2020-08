Fireboy DML has dropped his much-anticipated album, Apollo.

The project came complete with 17 tracks, and in his Instagram post, the Nigerian superstar said:

“My second studio album, Apollo, drops on the 20th of August. this was bound to happen. this album is about evolution, growth, love and pain. gratitude to God for blessings. gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/Empire), my family and the kings who blessed this project with their presence.”