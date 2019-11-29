Fireboy DML Album Listening Party: Wizkid, Olamide & Phyno Spotted

Last night, Fireboy DML hosted a listening party for his much-anticipated album, Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.

And some of the stars who showed up for the YBNL star include Wizkid, Olamide and Phyno.

See some of the snapshot from the event:

Our Starboy, Wizkid came alongside Olamide and Phyno for Fireboy’s album listening party. Was an entire vibe!!! pic.twitter.com/vZp2Ft2phz — King Iseunife 👑 (@TheShawnife) November 28, 2019

Wizkid outside to support Fireboy, to support African music! ❤ #LTG out now! pic.twitter.com/xqYtwCKRfs — aA. (@JrAnthoony_) November 28, 2019

All for superstar fireboy 🦅💯 this is the kind of album we want 💯🤗🙌. @olamide_YBNL U did a great job 🤞 @wizkidayo Thanks for supporting African music 🙏❣ #fireboydml #LTG pic.twitter.com/OjPHmVoQH0 — B. I. A❤❣💯 (@quinzydaura) November 28, 2019