Fire scare at State House

Save for the quick intervention of alert workers on the premises, a store at the State House in Abuja might have been gutted on Thursday.

Said to be caused by an electrical spark, the fire started at the store near the State House Clinic but workers, using the fire extinguishers placed in the area, quickly quenched it before the arrival of the fire service trucks at the Villa.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu, who confirmed it, said it was a “minor fire incident”, and added that “luckily, no injury or serious damage was recorded.”

