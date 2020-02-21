Fire razes Utako motor park in Abuja

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Fire razes Utako motor park in Abuja

There was chaos in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja Friday morning when a section of the popular Utako motor park was engulfed in fire.

Eyewitnesses say the explosion sent out a large ball of fire and smoke into the air, causing serious pandemonium around the densely populated business area of the city.

The situation caused serious traffic blockade in the process, thereby bringing business activities to a halt.

As at the time of filing this report there was no word from the authorities on the cause of the fire.

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

Breaking: Oluwo of Iwo suspended for six months

February 21, 2020
Sanda

Husband Killer, Maryam Sanda, appeals death sentence

February 21, 2020

Outrage in Germany over Shisha bar bloodbath

February 21, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *