Fire razes Surulere Super Plaza [Photos]

Surulere ‘Super Plaza’ located on Akerele road in Surulere area of Lagos was gutted by fire on Wednesday night.

Social media users close to the scene of the fire outbreak shared photos and video of the incident on Twitter.

Firefighters from the Lagos State and Federal Fire Services descended on the scene of the outbreak to contain the inferno, but after much damage had been done.

So far, there’s no word on the cause of the fire outbreak from the authorities, which comes as shops and warehouses in several parts of the country have gone down in mysterious infernos.

More to follow…