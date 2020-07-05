Fire razes popular Calabar market [Video]

There was chaos at the Marian market in Calabar, the Cross River State capital Saturday after a fire swept through shops and stalls.

Sources in the southern city say the fire erupted in the market in the early hours of Saturday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

In a video of the inferno shared on social media, panic-stricken shop-owners could be heard calling for water as they battled to put it out.

The cause of the fire in the second largest market in the state is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Check out a clip of the fire below.

More to follow…

