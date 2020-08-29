Fire razes one-storey building in Lagos

Tragedy struck Saturday morning as a fire gutted a one-storey building located at 10 Moliki Street Street in the Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The fire reportedly began around 8 am and destroyed the entire first floor of the residential building.

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor confirmed the incident to newsmen in a telephone conversation.

Okunbor said the cause of the fire is still unknown but the rescue operation is ongoing.

More to follow…

