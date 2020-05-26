Fire razes Ogbe-Ogonogo market [Video]

Fire gutted a section of the popular Ogbe-Ogonogo market off Nnebisi road in Asaba, Delta state on Tuesday.

Sources say that the fire resulted in the loss of several properties valued at millions of naira, leaving market men and women in a state of sheer despondency.

As of the time of filing this report, the Delta State Fire Service were still on ground fighting to put off the fire while affected traders are trying to salvage what they can of their goods.

There are no reports yet on the cause of the inferno, which is one of many to tear through markets across the country over the past months.

