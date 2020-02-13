Fire razes Obasanjo’s Abeokuta home

A fire has gutted the house of former Nigeria president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The house, located at Ita-Eko area of the city, was gutted by fire around 9:30 pm on Wednesday night.

Sources say it was triggered by a power surge.

Residents of the area and sympathizers who trooped out to the scene joined Obasanjo’s domestic workers in the house in frantic battle to put out the fire.

It took nearly an hour to quench the inferno which spread from one end to another following the harmattan breeze.

The state Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, confirmed the incident but disclosed that the fire affected a store and not the main building in the former president’s compound.

He said officials of the agency swiftly responded to distress calls over the fire about 10:00 pm and succeeded in putting it out.