Fire razes Lekki Shops; millions lost

Property worth millions of naira was Tuesday as fires swept through some shops in Lekki in Lagos State.

The inferno occurred at Peace Estate near Ogidan Bus Stop on Lekki/Epe Expressway, bringing down nine shops.

Mrs Margaret Adeseye, Acting Head of Lagos State Fire service said the firefighters prevented a row of electronic products’ shops from being razed.

According to her, the inferno was burning 19 shops of various sizes, where electronic products of different brands are being sold.

“Nine out of the 19 shops were severely burnt while the firemen were able to save 10 among others with properties worth millions of naira amidst the difficult challenges posed by COVID 19 pandemic,” she said.

The fire boss cautioned Lagosians that fire don’t go on holiday as evident in the 84 fire calls attended to since March 23 when Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu gave a sit at home order to grade level 1-12.

She commended the efforts of the firemen at ensuring a safe Lagos and working in tandem with the security and governance agenda of the government.

Mrs Adeseye called on Lagosians to follow the rules put in place by health experts, adding that this is the only way to contain the spread of the disease and encourage the government to remove the restriction order.