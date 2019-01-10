Fire Razes Faculty at Imo State University

The Imo State University, Owerri, experienced a fire outbreak Thursday which gutted the institution’s Faculty of Humanities.

Documents and academic equipment worth millions of Naira was reportedly destroyed in the fire which broke out in the wee hours of Thursday.

A student of the university, Justice Okorie, told Punch that the fire started around 3am and it affected almost all the lecturers’ offices in the faculty.

“A fire outbreak has destroyed the Humanities Faculty Annex of our school. It started by 3am and before help could be rendered, equipment and valuable documents have been destroyed,” Okorie said.

“Documents were lost in offices that include those of the Dean of the Faculty. We pray the incident does not affect our academic programme.”

Confirming the fire outbreak, IMSU Public Relations Officer, Obi Njoku, said that much damage had been done before fire fighters arrived.

He added that the school’s management would convene to plan the next line of action.