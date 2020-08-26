Fire razes Access Bank in Lagos [Photos]

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Fire razes Access Bank in Lagos [Photos]

A fire broke out at the Access bank at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos Wednesday morning, throwing workers and staff of other offices in the environs into panic.

The fire broke out when a truck loaded with 33,000 litres of Diesel burst into flame close to the bank.

Tanker went up in flames outside the bank

It is understood that the tanker was dispensing fuel for the uses of generators in the bank premises when it caught fire.

No life was lost but several workers and customer of the bank sustained various degrees of injury as they rushed to get out if the bank which was filled with smoke.

A car parked nearby was engulfed in the inferno

The huge ball of fire consumed a car close to it but a combined intervention of the emergency responders including LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, LASG fire, UBA Fire Service prevented the inferno from escalating further into the bank building.

Firefighters already on the scene

Men of the Lagos State fire service and officials of LASEMA have been on ground battling the inferno.

