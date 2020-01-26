Fire guts section of Lagos Airport

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Fire guts section of Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says a bush fire incident has been reported around the Runway End Safety Area of 36L, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, who revealed this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday, urged airline operators and other airport users not to panic.

RESA is the surface surrounding the runway prepared or suitable for reducing the risk of damage to airplanes in the event of an undershoot, overshoot, or excursion from the runway.

Yakubu explained that officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services were presently on the ground and fire fighting was in progress.

She said,

“However, the incident did not affect flight operations as normal flight operations continue unhindered.”

Yakubu said FAAN remains committed to its core values of safety, security, and comfort of passengers and airport users in the country.

,

Related Posts

Lassa fever

Lassa fever: FG activates emergency centre as 195 cases confirmed

January 26, 2020

Bayelsa Gov offers automatic employment to 91 first class graduates

January 26, 2020

Lagos to reward 20 outstanding teachers with cars

January 26, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *