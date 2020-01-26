Fire guts section of Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says a bush fire incident has been reported around the Runway End Safety Area of 36L, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, who revealed this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday, urged airline operators and other airport users not to panic.

RESA is the surface surrounding the runway prepared or suitable for reducing the risk of damage to airplanes in the event of an undershoot, overshoot, or excursion from the runway.

Yakubu explained that officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services were presently on the ground and fire fighting was in progress.

She said,

“However, the incident did not affect flight operations as normal flight operations continue unhindered.”

Yakubu said FAAN remains committed to its core values of safety, security, and comfort of passengers and airport users in the country.